Student casualties surge in Gaza, West Bank during 2025

Shafaq News– Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli attacks across Gaza and the West Bank killed about 7,488 Palestinian students and wounded 10,557 others during 2025, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry reported that 38 of the student deaths occurred in the West Bank and that 324 students were arrested over the same period.

It also documented the deaths of 415 teachers and administrative staff and injuries to 912 others across both territories, along with the detention of more than 48 educators in the West Bank.

Israeli strikes, the ministry added, targeted several higher education institutions, including Birzeit University, Al-Quds University, Al-Khalil (Hebron) University, and Palestine Polytechnic University, as well as a number of challenge (A-Tahadi) schools such as Shalal Al-Auja, Khallet Amira, Bedouin Al-Kaabneh, Khallet Al-Dabe, and Yanoun.

Since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Israeli forces killed 415 Palestinians and wounded 1,152 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry, bringing the overall toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 71,269 dead and 171,232 injured.

In the West Bank, Palestinian authorities say Israeli operations have intensified since the start of the Gaza war, resulting in more than 1,080 deaths, nearly 11,000 injuries, and over 20,500 arrests.