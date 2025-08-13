Jordan denounces Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ vision

Shafaq News – Amman

Jordan condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday for recent remarks interpreted as a call for a “Greater Israel,” warning they pose a direct threat to regional sovereignty and violate international law.

During a cabinet meeting yesterday, Netanyahu reportedly outlined a vision for Gaza and the occupied West Bank in terms widely seen as endorsing permanent Israeli control over Palestinian territories. Though no direct quote was released, the remarks drew immediate backlash from Amman.

“This is delusional incitement,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah, calling Netanyahu’s rhetoric a “serious provocation” and a violation of the UN Charter. He stressed that such statements “will not diminish Jordan or the Arab world, nor erase the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”

He described the Israeli premier’s position as an escalation that reflects the “beleaguered state” of the Israeli government amid growing global condemnation of its military actions.

“These reckless fantasies only inflame the conflict and endanger regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson noted, urging the international community to take a firm stand to address the situation.