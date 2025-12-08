Israel raids on UNRWA compound, escalates demolitions in West Bank

Shafaq News – West Bank / Gaza

Israeli forces stormed UNRWA’s compound in East Jerusalem, seizing property after cutting communications, the agency said on Monday.

According to a statement by UNRWA, Israeli police and municipal officials entered the facility at dawn, removing the UN flag and raising the Israeli flag after confiscating furniture, IT equipment, and other items.

“Today in the early morning, Israeli police accompanied by municipal officials forcibly entered the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem. Police motorcycles, as well as trucks & forklifts, were brought in & all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment & other property was… pic.twitter.com/1DiKju2DMR — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 8, 2025

In the West Bank, Palestinian media outlets reported that in the northern Jordan Valley, Israeli authorities began constructing a separation wall on lands belonging to Tubas province, while bulldozers continued house demolitions in Jenin refugee camp. In Budrus village west of Ramallah, two homes and an agricultural structure were razed.

#شاهد| جرافات الاحتلال تواصل هدم المنازل في مخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/Xp5GTVn826 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 8, 2025

Earlier, UNRWA’s West Bank Affairs Director Roland Friedrich warned that as Israeli operations and settler violence intensify across the occupied West Bank, tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees remain forcibly displaced and unable to return home.

As Israeli operations and settler violence escalate in the occupied #WestBank, tens of thousands of #Palestine Refugees remain forcibly displaced and unable to return home, says UNRWA @GRFriedrich to @TheNationalNews.Homes destroyed. Camps emptied. Humanitarian needs are… pic.twitter.com/AmGzV1y4Vw — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 7, 2025

In Gaza, civil defense teams recovered the bodies of about 150 people — including children and women — from a mass grave in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital, where families had been forced to bury the dead during Israel’s ground offensive.

#شاهد| طواقم الدفاع تنتشل نحو 150 جثمان لشهداء من بينهم أطفال ونساء من مقبرة جماعية في ساحة مستشفى الشفاء بمدينة غزة، حيث اضطر الأهالي لدفنهم فيها خلال عدوان الاحتلال البري. pic.twitter.com/atJDBCJc8w — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 8, 2025

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that five fatalities and 11 injuries arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 70,365 people and wounded 171,058 across the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition meeting in Dublin announced preparations for a large fleet scheduled to sail toward Gaza starting in April 2026, as part of a global peaceful initiative opposing the blockade and Israeli military actions.