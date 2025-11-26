Israel raids West Bank with helicopters and bulldozers

Shafaq News – Ramallah

Israeli forces conducted a large-scale raid on Wednesday in the city of Tubas and the nearby town of Tammun in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

Backed by bulldozers and Apache helicopters, troops reportedly stormed homes, searched properties, and damaged residents’ belongings, while helicopters intermittently opened fire and bulldozers blocked main and side roads in Tubas, Aqaba, and Tammun with earthen mounds, restricting movement across the area.

#متابعة| انتشار آليات الاحتلال في محيط مخيم الفارعة بطوباس. pic.twitter.com/65X21ixP3l — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 26, 2025

Although no casualties were reported, local media confirmed that all schools and kindergartens in Tubas suspended classes due to the escalating security threat.

In a joint statement, the Israeli army and Shin Bet—Israel’s internal security and intelligence agency—described the raid as a counterterrorism operation targeting what they called “terror infrastructure.”

Tubas Governor Ahmad al-Assad said the operation began around 4 a.m., enforced a curfew, and denied any fugitives were present, accusing Israeli forces of attempting to impose new security dynamics in the region.

الاحتلال يقتحم طوباس وطمون وسط إغلاق شاملاقرأ المزيد عبر المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام:https://t.co/8wOyai3NEk — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 26, 2025

Israeli military activity in the West Bank has intensified since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, with more than 1,080 Palestinians killed, nearly 11,000 wounded, and over 20,500 detained, according to Palestinian authorities.