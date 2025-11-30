Gaza death toll reaches 70K+ as Israel raids West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

Israeli forces launched fresh airstrikes, artillery fire, and widespread demolitions across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, violating the October 10 ceasefire, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that Rafah witnessed the heaviest bombardment at dawn, with tanks shelling areas near the Moraj axis, fighter jets striking several neighborhoods, and demolition crews leveling homes.

Additional strikes also hit Gaza City’s Shujaiya and Tuffah districts and the al-Bureij camp in central Gaza.

Since the ceasefire began, Israel has killed 354 Palestinians and wounded 906 others, raising the war’s total death toll to 70,100, with 170,983 injured since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

In the West Bank, Palestinian outlets reported pre-dawn Israeli raids involving home searches, detentions, and field interrogations.

Local officials in Jerusalem said forces entered the village of Mikhmas, firing tear gas and sound grenades that led to several suffocation cases, while in Salfit Province, troops blocked al-Zawiya’s main entrance with earth mounds, detained more than ten residents, and imposed similar measures in Mas-ha, where they set up a military checkpoint.

In Qalqilya, Israeli units reportedly fired tear gas near a checkpoint at the eastern entrance, causing traffic disruption, and in Bethlehem, five people were arrested in Beit Fajjar during home raids.

Israeli operations across the West Bank have escalated since the Gaza war erupted, resulting in more than 1,080 Palestinian deaths, nearly 11,000 injuries, and over 20,500 arrests, according to Palestinian authorities.