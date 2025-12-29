CF files signatures to assert status as Iraq’s largest bloc

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework on Monday submitted official signatures to parliament declaring itself the largest bloc in the newly elected legislature.

In a statement, the Framework said its Secretary-General Abbas Al-Amiri handed the signatures to newly elected Speaker Haibat Al-Halbousi.

The bloc formally endorsed its status as the “largest parliamentary bloc” on November 17, revealing that it will proceed with nominating a prime minister for the next government.

Under Iraq’s constitution, the largest parliamentary bloc is typically tasked with naming the prime minister after parliament elects its speaker and deputies.

