Iraq rejects use of force against Iran, rules out mediator role

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq rejected the use of violence against Iran, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Friday, noting that Baghdad will not assume a mediating role in the ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

His remarks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference come despite earlier statements by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who revealed in a televised interview that Baghdad had been working to arrange direct talks between the United States and Iran in the Iraqi capital. Al-Sudani cited Iraq’s balanced relations with both sides, noting that US officials had expressed openness to dialogue in Baghdad, while Tehran agreed to engage in serious negotiations without dictates or threats.