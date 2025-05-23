Iraq denies relaying Trump ultimatum to Iran

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry denied reports that FM Fuad Hussein conveyed a message from US President Donald Trump to Iran demanding the disbandment of Iran-backed militias in Iraq within two weeks.

In a statement, the ministry described the report, which was published on a website and circulated by some media outlets, "under the misleading title: 'Trump gives Iran two weeks to withdraw its militias from Iraq,” as “false and misleading,” emphasizing that the report lacked any official or credible source and was based on fabricated information.

“This represents a systematic attempt to mislead public opinion through false narratives,” the statement read.

The ministry reaffirmed that only official statements and announcements issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represent the government’s position.

Hussein arrived in Tehran on May 18 to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum, where he met with Iranian high-ranking officials to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.