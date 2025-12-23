Erbil prepares for Christmas and New Year 2026 with festive lights and events

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil, on Monday, intensified preparations for Christmas and the 2026 New Year, with decorative lights, ornaments, and Christmas trees set up across the city’s main streets and squares.

Shafaq News captured the city’s extensive festive arrangements. The capital of the Kurdistan Region launched its New Year festival on Saturday, which will continue until the end of the year, featuring a range of cultural and entertainment activities.

Preparations in Erbil coincide with similar festivities in Duhok and Zakho, while local authorities in Al‑Sulaymaniyah decided to suspend all official New Year celebrations within the province as a mark of solidarity with the victims of recent floods in the Jazhmaal District and Garmiyan administration.

During last year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, Erbil hosted 63,000 tourists, with streets and public squares filled with people enjoying spectacular fireworks at the historic Erbil Citadel and live musical performances, all under strict security measures.