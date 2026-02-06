US-Iran nuclear talks begin in Oman

Shafaq News- Muscat

The first round of US-Iran negotiations began in Muscat under Omani sponsorship, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced, marking the first talks between the two sides since the United States launched strikes in June on key sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

Ahead of the negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al Busaidi. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Araghchi “outlined Iran’s views, proposals, demands, and remarks within the framework of negotiations with Washington.”

Oman has long served as a mediator between Iran and the United States, hosting previous rounds of indirect discussions aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, is expected to join the negotiations.

Araghchi called on the United States to show “mutual respect” ahead of the start of talks between the two sides in Oman, stressing that Iran’s stands firm on its rights. Posting on X, he stated that Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. “commitments need to honored,” he wrote, adding that “Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric—they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that engaging Iran in talks does not amount to a concession. He said Washington is willing to enter talks to assess whether progress is possible, while remaining skeptical of the outcome. Any dialogue, he added, must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and would proceed only if Tehran demonstrates seriousness.

The talks come amid heightened regional tensions and renewed diplomatic efforts to address long-standing disputes between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump conveyed broader demands to Tehran, including dismantling nuclear and missile capabilities and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq. Iran has repeatedly rejected those conditions. Ali Bagheri, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Monday said Tehran has no plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad and that the issue will not be discussed in any negotiations with the US.

Read more: US, Israel, and Iran step up military readiness as regional tensions grow