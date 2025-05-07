Shamkhani: US convinced Iran has no nukes

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said a nuclear deal is attainable if sanctions are fully lifted and Iran’s right to industrial-scale uranium enrichment is acknowledged.

Posting on X, Shamkhani stated that “Washington has finally accepted the assessments of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the CIA, confirming that Tehran does not possess nuclear weapons,” adding that both sides appear willing to stay on a constructive path in the negotiations.

Accepting assessments by the IAEA & its own intelligence agencies, the U.S. has acknowledged Iran does not possess #nukes. Both are determined to continue on the right path of #talks. Sanction removal & recognition of #Iran’s right to industrial enrichment can guarantee a deal. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, JD Vance recently echoed cautious optimism, saying talks with Iran “are going well so far” and that a deal could be struck if Iran abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Speaking at a Munich Security Conference event in Washington, Vance noted the agreement could include reintegrating Iran into the global economy.

However, he emphasized that while the US accepts a civilian nuclear program, it will not permit Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.