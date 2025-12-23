Iraq reaches self-sufficiency in nitrogen and oxygen gases, raises import tariffs

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has achieved self-sufficiency in nitrogen and oxygen gases, with production capacity covering about 400% of local market demand, the Ministry of Industry and Minerals announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Council of Ministers, during its session held earlier on Tuesday, approved the imposition of a 40% customs tariff on imported nitrogen gas as part of measures to protect domestic products and support local industries.

A similar decision, the statement added, is being considered for oxygen gas in the coming period, following the achievement of self-sufficiency in its production as well.