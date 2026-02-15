EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US edged lower over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dipped to 249,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments were down 76,000 bpd from 325,000 bpd a week earlier.

Total US crude imports from ten major suppliers rose to 5.878 million bpd, up 235,000 bpd from 5.643 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 4.117 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 496,000 bpd, Mexico with 465,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 153,000 bpd.

Additional imports came from Colombia at 147,000 bpd, Nigeria at 117,000 bpd, Brazil at 57,000 bpd, Ecuador at 49,000 bpd, and Libya at 28,000 bpd.