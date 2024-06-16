Iraqi oil exports to US surge by more than 100 thousand bpd in one week

Shafaq News/ US oil imports from Iraq increased last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) this weekend.

The EIA's weekly petroleum status report showed that US crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 6.120 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, up by 363 thousand bpd from 5.757 million bpd the week before.

Iraq's oil exports to the United States averaged 228,000 bpd last week, higher by 102,000 bpd from the previous week's total of 126,000 bpd.

The EIA said that Canada remains the United States' top oil supplier, with an average of 3.974 million bpd. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, with an average of 987,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with an average of 278,000 bpd, and Nigeria with an average of 208,000 bpd.

The United States imported an average of 149,000 bpd from Ecuador, 134,000 bpd from Brazil, 87,000 bpd from Libya, and 75,000 bpd from Colombia.