EIA reports drop in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States saw a decrease last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from eight key countries reached 5.974 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down by 70,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 6.044 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 150,000 bpd last week, marking a decrease of 70,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 220,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.364 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 355,000 bpd. Columbia came next with 314,000 bpd, Brazil with 271,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 221,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 197,000 bpd from Nigeria and 102,000 bpd from Ecuador.