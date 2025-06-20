Pentagon bolsters Mideast forces as Iraq factions threaten US troops

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense confirmed on Friday that it has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East as tensions escalate over the Israel–Iran conflict and threats mount from Iran-aligned Iraqi factions.

Responding to inquiries from Shafaq News, a Pentagon spokesperson pointed to official statements by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who ordered enhanced force posture under US Central Command (CENTCOM). The spokesperson did not disclose the nature or locations of the deployments.

In a separate post, Pentagon Press Secretary Sean Parnell clarified that “US forces remain in a defensive posture,” indicating that Washington is not seeking to escalate the situation militarily at this stage.

The Pentagon declined to comment on whether direct communications had occurred with the Iraqi government to defuse threats from armed factions, or on the nature of any potential US response should its personnel or facilities come under attack in Iraq. Officials instead referred to public statements issued by senior defense leaders.

The warning signs follow explicit threats from powerful Iraqi armed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba, both of which vowed to target US positions in Iraq and Syria if Washington intervenes militarily in support of Israel.

Roughly 2,500 American troops are stationed in Iraq under a mission to advise and assist Iraqi security forces and the Global Coalition against ISIS. However, these forces have repeatedly come under rocket and drone attacks since 2020, with threats intensifying after the US assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi PMF leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.