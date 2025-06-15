US downs drones near Iraq’s Ain al-Asad amid Iran–Israel crossfire

Shafaq News/ US forces intercepted multiple drones targeting Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s al-Anbar Province on Sunday, amid heightened regional tensions following days of military exchanges between Iran and Israel.

American air defenses shot down a drone that approached the perimeter of the base, which hosts US and Iraqi military personnel. Separately, three drones were launched toward the base. All were intercepted successfully, with no casualties or damage reported, according to media reports quoting US military officials.

The attempted attack comes amid growing concerns in Washington that US forces and assets in the Middle East may become targets as the Iran–Israel conflict escalates.

President Donald Trump warned that any attack by Iran on American interests would trigger an unprecedented military response. “If we are attacked by Iran in any form, the full force of the U.S. Armed Forces will strike at levels never seen before,” he stated.

He also claimed that the United States was not involved in the Israeli strikes on Iran, despite Iranian officials previously accusing Washington of complicity.

The latest developments follow Israeli airstrikes launched on Friday, targeting multiple military, nuclear, and intelligence sites inside Iran. The strikes reportedly killed several top IRGC commanders and nine nuclear scientists.

Iran responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli targets. Israeli officials have openly stated they urged US involvement in the conflict. According to Israeli media, Washington is still evaluating options, though American officials have expressed concern that Iran may retaliate against US interests in the region.