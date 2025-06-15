US air defenses down drone over Erbil

Shafaq News/ US air defense systems stationed near the American Consulate in Erbil shot down a suspected Iranian drone early Monday, marking the second such incident in under 24 hours, a senior security source told Shafaq News.

The drone was intercepted after approaching the vicinity of the consulate compound. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The downing follows a similar event yesterday, when US forces intercepted another drone over Erbil’s airspace, suggesting increased drone activity over Iraqi Kurdistan amid escalating regional hostilities.

Both incidents come as Iran continues launching waves of ballistic missiles and armed drones toward Israel, part of its ongoing retaliation campaign known as True Promise 3. Iraqi and Kurdish airspace has reportedly become a transit corridor for these attacks, prompting growing concern over sovereignty violations and potential spillover into Iraq.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has yet to issue a formal statement.