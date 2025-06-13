Iraq files UN complaint against Israel for airspace violation

Shafaq News/ Iraq has filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, denouncing Israel’s use of Iraqi airspace during its latest strikes on Iran.

In a letter submitted Friday, Baghdad condemned the move as a “blatant breach” of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter. The government urged the Security Council to uphold its “legal and moral obligations,” hold Israel accountable, and ensure respect for Iraq’s territorial integrity, warning that ongoing violations risk fueling broader regional instability.

Earlier, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a coordinated assault on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, reportedly killing senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran closed its airspace, elevated its military alert level, and launched over 800 drones.