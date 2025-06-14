Baghdad asks Tehran to avoid hitting US assets in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq has urged Iran not to strike US forces or assets on Iraqi soil, a senior security official told Agence France-Presse on Saturday, as fears mount that the Iran-Israel conflict could spread across the region.

“The request was made. They promised us positive things,” the Iraqi official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities, reportedly killing top IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched True Promise 3, its largest direct attack on Israel, involving waves of missiles and drones.