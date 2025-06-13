PM al-Sudani vows legal action over Israel’s breach of Iraqi airspace

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Friday, with US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin and Major General Kevin Leahy, commander of the International Coalition Forces in Iraq, to address Israel’s recent strikes on Iran and the reported use of Iraqi airspace.

According to the PM’s Media Office, al-Sudani condemned the operation as a violation of international law and a dangerous escalation. He reaffirmed Iraq’s rejection of allowing its territory or airspace to be used for attacks on neighboring countries, vowing to pursue all legal avenues to protect national sovereignty.

Al-Sudani also called on the UN Security Council and global powers to enforce international law and prevent the crisis from spiraling further.

Meanwhile, both the US envoy and Coalition commander distanced Washington from the Israeli action, reaffirming that the US played no role in the operation. They reiterated America’s commitment to keeping Iraq out of the conflict, citing the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.

The meeting followed Iraq’s formal complaint to the UN earlier today, denouncing Israel’s reported breach of its airspace during Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, reportedly killing senior IRGC commanders and scientists. In response to the Israeli strikes, Tehran shut its airspace, raised its military alert level, and launched more than 100 drones, according to Israeli officials.