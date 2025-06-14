Jordanian jet intercepts Iranian drone near al-Aqaba

Shafaq News/ A viral video shared by Jordanian activists on Saturday shows a Royal Jordanian Air Force jet intercepting a suspected Iranian drone near the southern port city of al-Aqaba.

A Jordanian military source confirmed the shootdown, noting that air defenses had neutralized multiple threats—including drones and missiles—that violated national airspace. The drone was believed to be part of True Promise 3, Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel following Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites and killed senior IRGC commanders and scientists.

In Syria, Israeli defense systems reportedly intercepted several drones and missiles over the Daraa region late Friday. Syrian state media outlet SANA reported missile debris had fallen in rural Daraa, with no casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, the military confrontation between Israel and Iran has turned Iraqi airspace into a dangerous transit zone for missiles and warplanes from both sides, exposing the country’s skies to unprecedented activity in the absence of a modern air defense system.