Global airlines suspend flights amid escalating Middle East conflict
Shafaq News/ Growing
concerns over the widening conflict in the Middle East have prompted several
global airlines to suspend their flights to the region or avoid affected
airspaces.
The Emirati
government-owned Flydubai announced, on Wednesday, the cancellation of its
flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran on October 2nd and 3rd due to
temporary airspace closures in the region.
German airline group
Lufthansa, KLM and Swiss announced on
Tuesday that it had extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv,
citing "the current situation in the Middle East."
Greek carrier Aegean
Airlines canceled flights to and from Beirut until October 31st and to Tel Aviv
until October 6th. Meanwhile, Air Algérie has suspended all flights to and from
Lebanon until further notice, and Latvia’s airBaltic canceled its Tel Aviv
routes until October 31st.
Spanish airline Air
Europa suspended its Tel Aviv services until October 2nd, while the Air
France-KLM group halted flights from Paris to Tel Aviv and Beirut until October
8th. KLM extended its Tel Aviv flight cancellations until October 26th.
Low-cost carrier
Transavia, part of the Air France-KLM group, canceled all flights to and from
Tel Aviv until March 31st, 2025, as well as flights to Amman and Beirut until
November 3rd.
Latvia's airBaltic canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv
until October 14.
Other airlines also suspended flights including, Air
Algerie, airBaltic, Air Europa, Air France-KLM, Air India, Bulgaria Air, Cathay
Pacific, Delta Air Lines, EasyJet, Emirates, IAG (British Airways, Vueling),
Iran Air, Iraqi Airways, ITA Airways, LOT, Pegasus, Ryanair, Sundair, TAROM,
United Airlines.