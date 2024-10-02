Global airlines suspend flights amid escalating Middle East conflict

Shafaq News/ Growing concerns over the widening conflict in the Middle East have prompted several global airlines to suspend their flights to the region or avoid affected airspaces.

The Emirati government-owned Flydubai announced, on Wednesday, the cancellation of its flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran on October 2nd and 3rd due to temporary airspace closures in the region.

German airline group Lufthansa, KLM and Swiss announced on Tuesday that it had extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, citing "the current situation in the Middle East."

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines canceled flights to and from Beirut until October 31st and to Tel Aviv until October 6th. Meanwhile, Air Algérie has suspended all flights to and from Lebanon until further notice, and Latvia’s airBaltic canceled its Tel Aviv routes until October 31st.

Spanish airline Air Europa suspended its Tel Aviv services until October 2nd, while the Air France-KLM group halted flights from Paris to Tel Aviv and Beirut until October 8th. KLM extended its Tel Aviv flight cancellations until October 26th.

Low-cost carrier Transavia, part of the Air France-KLM group, canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31st, 2025, as well as flights to Amman and Beirut until November 3rd.

Latvia's airBaltic canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 14.

Other airlines also suspended flights including, Air Algerie, airBaltic, Air Europa, Air France-KLM, Air India, Bulgaria Air, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, EasyJet, Emirates, IAG (British Airways, Vueling), Iran Air, Iraqi Airways, ITA Airways, LOT, Pegasus, Ryanair, Sundair, TAROM, United Airlines.