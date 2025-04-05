Najaf Imam criticizes US military presence in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Imam of Najaf, Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji has strongly criticized the presence of US military bases in Iraq, warning that these installations are vulnerable to Iranian missile strikes and could also face retaliation from Iraqi forces.

The cleric highlighted the need for a unified stance within the Muslim world “to resist external pressures,” stressing that Iraq must remain firm in protecting its sovereignty against foreign interference.

Al-Qabbanji cautioned US President Donald Trump against escalating tensions, urging restraint. "We are not afraid of any threats and must be prepared for any challenges that may arise," he stated, emphasizing Iraq’s readiness to face potential confrontations.

He also praised Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s rejection of US threats against Iran, calling his remarks “a responsible and positive response.”