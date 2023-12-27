Body of Iranian General killed in Syria arrives in Najaf

Shafaq News/ The body of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Sayyed Raza Mousavi, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria on Monday, arrived in the Iraqi city of Najaf on Wednesday.

The body has arrived at Najaf International Airport from Syria, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported.

The funeral procession will begin from the Bab al-Tusi gate to the shrine of Imam Ali, and then will proceed to Karbala.

"The body will then be transported to Tehran for a funeral attended by senior Iranian military and political leaders," our correspondent said. "The procession will depart from Imam Hussein Square in the south to Tajrish Square in the north, where Mousavi will be buried."

Mousavi was a senior IRGC commander and a close associate of the late IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq in 2020. Israeli media said he was the figure with the" highest profile" to be killed since Soleimani.

Stationed in Syria for three decades, he played a major role in coordinating military relations between Damascus and Tehran. His responsibilities also included overseeing logistic transfers between Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, and managing financial transactions from Iran to Syria, including payments to Hezbollah members.