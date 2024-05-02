USD/IQD exchange rate dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar declined on Thursday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates dropped with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 145,500 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in exchange shops reached 146,500 IQD, while the buying price was 144,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 145,450 IQD and the buying price stood at 145,350 IQD per $100.