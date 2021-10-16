Report

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-16T07:43:57+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly dropped in Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,250 IQD to 100, 50 dinars below Thursday's opening.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

Exchange is halted in Kurdistan's capital city on weekends.

