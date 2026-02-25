Babil hosts 200-ton capacity recycling plant to boost Iraq’s industry

Shafaq News- Babil

A cardboard recycling plant in Babil province, the largest of its kind in the Middle Euphrates region, operates with a production capacity of up to 200 tons per day, in what its director, Mohammed Abbas, described as “an important step” for Iraq’s manufacturing sector.

Located along the international highway in central Iraq, the facility uses modern production lines to convert collected paper and cardboard from provinces across the Middle Euphrates and southern Iraq into locally manufactured packaging materials, with Babil supplying about 50 tons daily.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Abbas noted that the plant contributes to job creation for Iraqi youth and supports the national economy by reducing reliance on imports and expanding domestic production.

The project comes as Iraq generates an estimated 32,000 tons of waste daily, including around 600 tons of plastic, according to expert estimates. Baghdad alone produces roughly 10,000 tons per day, with higher volumes recorded during major religious events. Specialists have linked environmental pressures to gaps in waste management, including open dumping and uncontrolled landfills.

