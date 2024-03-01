Foreign workers rescued in huge Babil fire

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Civil Defense has successfully put out a major fire at a commercial and industrial complex in Hillah, Babil, an official statement said on Friday.

"The civil defense teams acted swiftly, rescuing two Bangali workers and containing the fire before it could spread further," the statement said.

The complex sells automotive parts and offers car repair services, according to the Directorate. "There were no human casualties, and the damage was limited," it said. "An investigation has been called for to determine the cause of the fire, confirmed the Directorate."