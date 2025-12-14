Iraq voids $120M compensation ruling in US court

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has overturned a US court ruling that could have forced it to pay over $120 million to an American company, the Ministry of Justice confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the lawsuit, filed by Wye Oak Technology, Inc. against the Iraqi government and the Ministry of Defense over a previous contract, initially sought $24 million, in addition to late-payment interest.

On November 15, 2019, a US court issued a preliminary judgment ordering Iraq to pay $120,338,399.17, along with daily penalties of $10,909 starting September 10, 2019.

Iraqi legal teams later challenged the ruling, leading to its annulment and the continuation of proceedings, including the referral of the case to the US Attorney General.

A final decision issued on September 16, 2025, dismissed all claims filed by Wye Oak and voided the earlier judgment, the ministry confirmed.

In recent years, the Ministry of Justice has secured multiple favorable outcomes in international and arbitration cases involving foreign entities. Between 2023 and 2025, the ministry recorded 32 victories, resulting in combined recoveries of about $2.6 billion and €40 million.