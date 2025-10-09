Iraq saves over $2.5B for winning international lawsuits

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Justice said on Thursday it has won 32 legal and arbitration cases over the past three years, filed by foreign entities and international companies.

According to the ministry, the recovered amounts totaled $2,599,885,345 and €40,000,000.

It described the outcome as part of its “broader strategy to strengthen the rule of law and uphold Iraq’s legal standing worldwide by enhancing institutional performance and developing expertise in arbitration and international law.”

The ministry did not specify the nature of these cases or the countries involved.