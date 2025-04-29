Iraqi MP sues Syrian president: Al-Sharaa is a terrorist

Shafaq News/ A legal complaint has been filed with Iraq’s Public Prosecution Office against Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, Iraqi MP Alaa al-Haidari announced on Tuesday.

In a video statement, al-Haidari said, "I have filed a complaint against the terrorist 'al-Jolani' [al-Sharaa,] and we are filing as personal plaintiffs on behalf of martyrs Imad al-Haidari and Abu Tahseen al-Salhi for their roles in the battles [against ISIS]."

Al-Salhi, nicknamed “Sheikh of Snipers,” was a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sniper credited with eliminating hundreds of ISIS militants during key liberation battles.

Al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, was imprisoned in Iraq before being released just days ahead of the Syrian uprising. His invitation to the Arab League summit in Baghdad sparked widespread criticism across political and public circles.