USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates edged higher against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday in Baghdad and Erbil as local currency exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 146,400 dinars per $100, up from 146,000 dinars per $100 earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling rate climbed to 147,000 dinars per $100, while the buying rate stood at 146,000 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rate reached 146,100 dinars per $100 and the buying rate 146,000 dinars per $100.