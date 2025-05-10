USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates inched lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, as currency markets closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,300 IQD per $100, down from 142,400 IQD in the morning.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, selling prices reached 143,250 IQD, while the buying rate stood at 141,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 142,350 IQD and the buying price at 142,100 IQD per $100.