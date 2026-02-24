Kurdistan Asayish disposes of 700 kg of narcotics in 2025

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region security forces (Asayish) destroyed and seized nearly 700 kilograms of drugs in 2025, a senior official revealed on Tuesday.

Asayish spokesperson Karzan Sherko said during a press conference that the destroyed materials included more than 410 kilograms of crystal meth, 1,602,457 captagon pills, 35 kilograms and 987 grams of opium, 29 kilograms and 62 grams of hashish, 3 kilograms and 340 grams of marijuana, more than one kilogram of heroin, 32 kilograms and 300 grams of shadana seeds, quantities of poppy seeds and a substance identified as “Naz,” in addition to 50,143 Tramal pills, 314,790 pills of various narcotic types, and 401 methadone pills.

The seized items included liquid narcotics, 61 hashish cigarettes, 104 grams and 680 milligrams of californium, and 107 syringes containing narcotic substances.

Asayish, in 2024, destroyed 444 kilograms of narcotics, according to statistics from the Kurdistan Region Security Council’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate.

Earlier this month, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) agreed to draft a joint roadmap to strengthen cooperation against narcotics and human trafficking, focusing on cross-border threats, institutional coordination, and capacity-building efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking networks.

