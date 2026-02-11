KRG, UNODC draft roadmap to fight drugs, human trafficking

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) moved Wednesday to draft a joint roadmap to combat narcotics and human trafficking, expanding coordination to address what both sides described as growing cross-border threats.

According to a statement, Dindar Zebari, the KRG’s coordinator for international recommendations, met with Yemeni Abu Hussein, UNODC’s Chargé d'Affaires, to align efforts against drug abuse, psychotropic substances, and trafficking networks. Both sides stressed the need for deeper coordination between local authorities and international partners, alongside awareness campaigns and institutional capacity-building to curb the spread of synthetic drugs and exploitation networks.

They agreed to expand direct communication between the KRG’s International Coordination Office and UNODC, exchange technical expertise, and develop a structured roadmap setting priorities for the next phase of cooperation.

