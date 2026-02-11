Iraq security brief: Fatal crashes, terror arrests, drug sentences
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 11.
- Second Refinery Worker Dies (Saladin)
A second employee died from injuries sustained in the Baiji refinery explosion, raising the death toll to two.
- Deadly Collision (Basra)
One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in central Basra.
- Multiple Traffic Deaths, IED Injury (Baghdad/ Diyala/ Saladin)
A border police officer and another civilian died in separate road accidents, while a shepherd was critically wounded by an ISIS remnant explosive.
- ISIS Detainees Held for Investigation (Baghdad)
Authorities confirmed that nearly 5,000 transferred ISIS inmates are held in fortified prisons for renewed investigation and trial.
- Suspect in Killing Arrested (Maysan)
Security forces arrested the alleged killer of a Saraya Al-Salam commander in Amarah.
- Two Shepherds Killed by Explosives (Kirkuk/ Saladin)
Two shepherds died in separate explosions caused by suspected ISIS remnants.
- Wide Security Sweep (Diyala)
Security forces arrested wanted suspects and seized drugs, illegal weapons, and forged documents.
- Cult Leader Arrested (Dhi Qar)
Authorities detained a senior figure of the banned Al-Qurban group linked to child suicides.
- Fire, Run Over Fatalities (Baghdad)
A teenage girl died in a house fire and a child was killed in a traffic run over incident.
- Drug Dealers Sentenced, Smuggling Foiled (Al-Anbar)
Five drug traffickers received life sentences, and 44,000 Captagon pills were seized in a foiled smuggling attempt.