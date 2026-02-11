Security forces detain ‘Al-Qurban’ leader over child suicides in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces arrested a senior figure -one of three leaders- from the banned “Al-Qurban” group over allegations he supervised the suicide of several minors in southern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The group, also known locally as “Ali-Allahiya,” has been described by authorities as a deviant sect that promotes extreme beliefs, including the deification of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, Prophet Mohammed’s cousin and son-in law, and ritual self-sacrifice during religious occasions. Security officials say the group carried out what it called “Qurban draws,” selecting individuals allegedly willing to sacrifice themselves.

Iraqi forces have arrested dozens of suspected members across Wasit, Basra, Al-Muthanna, Dhi Qar, and Diwaniyah in recent weeks following attempted suicide rituals and other activities authorities describe as unlawful. The group is banned under Iraqi law, which criminalizes affiliation with organizations that promote extremist ideology or incite violence.