Thi Qar on the verge of becoming nuclear-free: A first in Iraq

On Friday, Shafaq News / The Directorate of Environment in Thi Qar governorate announced that it has treated 99% of radioactive materials and is continuing to work to declare the governorate free of nuclear materials.

This is being done through a project that is the first of its kind in Iraq.

A high-level delegation specializing in nuclear energy, led by the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Atomic Energy Affairs Hamed Al-Bahili, arrived in Thi Qar today. They were received by the Deputy Governor of Thi Qar Razzaq Kashish and several local government members.

The delegation held a joint conference with the government of Thi Qar where they confirmed that “the purpose of this visit is to review the final procedures to complete the environmental quarry and declare Thi Qar free of nuclear materials.”

The delegation indicated that “all radioactive materials have been transferred to the environmental quarry where 99% of it have been treated so far, while the remaining will be treated today.”

The Director of Environment in Thi Qar Mohsen Aziz told Shafaq News Agency, “The delegation’s visit aims to ensure the ongoing work on establishing a permanent quarry for radioactive pollutants and treating them permanently in Thi Qar.”

He added, “The delegation coordinated with the governorate on this matter earlier, and in the coming days, the Iraqi government will announce that Thi Qar is free of radioactive materials, following Basra, Maysan, and al-Muthanna.”

Aziz pointed out that “the nuclear quarry is 55 km away from the borders of the Nasiriyah municipality in the southern desert of the governorate, and covers an area of nine dunams.”

Aziz continued, “Thi Qar is working on establishing this regulatory quarry to get rid of nuclear pollutants, which is the first of its kind in Iraq, as it is within the international specifications for radioactive pollutants.”

He explained, “The financing of the quarry’s construction was by the Council of Ministers and implemented by the Atomic Energy Authority affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education.”