Turkiye: Israel’s Syria strikes threaten regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that Israel’s military escalation in Syria threatens to unravel regional stability.

Speaking from Brussels during the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Fidan condemned Israel’s repeated strikes on Syrian territory, confirming that Ankara is “closely monitoring developments.”

He reaffirmed Turkiye’s recognition of Syrian sovereignty, describing the post-Assad administration as a “close ally.” The Turkish Minister also underscored that any direct engagement with Israel remains a sovereign decision for Damascus, asserting that “Turkiye does not seek military confrontation.”

His remarks followed Israeli airstrikes late Wednesday, which Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described as a “warning for the future.”

Tensions have escalated amid Israeli claims that Turkiye is attempting to expand its influence in Syria by asserting control over strategic areas. Tel Aviv continues to justify its operations by citing threats from “Iranian and Turkish-backed elements” inside Syrian territory.