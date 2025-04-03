Israel: Turkiye’s Syria ambitions threaten balance of power

Shafaq News/ Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Turkiye, on Thursday, of advancing a destabilizing agenda in Syria and Lebanon, warning that Ankara’s actions threaten the regional balance of power.

“They’re doing their utmost to turn Syria into a Turkish protectorate. It’s clear that this is their intention,” Sa’ar told reporters at a press conference in Paris.

His remarks came as senior Israeli officials convened to assess Turkiye’s growing footprint in northern Syria. Maariv reported that the meeting included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and other top military leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was absent, as he is visiting Hungary.

Israeli defense officials have grown increasingly concerned that Turkiye, with support from the Syrian regime, is working to establish a long-term military foothold in the region, a move viewed by Tel Aviv as a “strategic threat.”

“Any change to the current status quo will be met with a firm response,” Katz warned, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to air superiority and deterring militarization along its northern border.

Although Israeli officials have ruled out direct confrontation with Ankara, they indicated continued reliance on preemptive strikes to counter perceived threats in southern Syria.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes launched strikes on several targets in Syria, including the Scientific Research Center in Damascus’ Barzeh district, according to Israeli and Syrian media. Damascus condemned the attacks as a violation of international law and an unjustified provocation aimed at destabilizing the country.