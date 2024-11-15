Israeli air raid targets Mazzeh area in Damascus for the 3rd time this week

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a new Israeli airstrike hit the Mazzeh area in central Damascus, Syrian media reported

The specific target of the strike remains unclear.

Thursday’s airstrike reportedly killed 23 people, and injured 21, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The Israeli military stated that the strikes targeted sites and facilities linked to the "Islamic Jihad Movement."

This year, Mazzeh has become a frequent target of Israeli strikes. In recent months.

Mazzeh, an upscale district in Damascus, hosts diplomatic missions, embassies, and several Syrian security centers.