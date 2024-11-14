New Israeli airstrikes target Syrian-Lebanese borders

Shafaq News/ On Thursday evening, an Israeli attack targeted a bridge in the Qusair area near the northern Lebanese border, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) media reported.

Syrian air defenses launched surface-to-air missiles in response to the fighter jets, SANA added. No further details were reported.

The strike followed an earlier attack on Damascus and its surroundings, according to Syria's .15 people were killed and 16 others injured, including women and children, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Israeli Army, the strike raided military buildings and command headquarters of the “Islamic Jihad movement” in Syria.