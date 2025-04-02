Syria calls for international action against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Syria condemned Israeli airstrikes on its territory, calling them a blatant violation of international law and an unjustified escalation aimed at destabilizing the country.

"The repeated Israeli attacks are a deliberate attempt to normalize violence inside Syria," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, urging the international community to pressure Israel to halt its aggression.

بيان صحفي من وزارة الخارجية بشأن تصاعد العدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية العربية السورية.#سانا #سوريا pic.twitter.com/yw0uhxlL0z — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) April 2, 2025

Earlier, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on multiple sites across Syria, including the Scientific Research Center in Damascus' Barzeh district, according to Syrian and Israeli media. Explosions were reported at Hama Military Airport, while Israeli strikes also targeted areas near the airport and the vicinity of the T4 Military Airbase in eastern Homs countryside. Medical sources told Syria’s state-run SANA news agency that several people were wounded in the attacks.

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, stating that it had targeted military capabilities in the areas of Hama and the T4 airbase, along with several military installations near Damascus.

#عاجل 🔴 أغار جيش الدفاع في الساعات الأخيرة على قدرات عسكرية بقيت في منطقة قاعدتيْ حماة و T4 السوريتيْن إلى جانب عدة بنى تحتية عسكرية بقيت في منطقة دمشق.⭕️سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لإزالة أي تهديد على مواطني دولة إسرائيل — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 2, 2025

"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act to eliminate any threat to Israeli citizens," an Israeli army spokesperson said.