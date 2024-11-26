Israeli airstrikes target two villages in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli forces targeted two villages in the northern and western countryside of Homs, Syria.

Preliminary reports indicate an Israeli attack targeting two villages in the northern and western countryside of Homs, with investigations ongoing into the incident, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

State television also said, "The explosions heard in Homs were caused by an Israeli attack targeting the village of Al-Amamiyah."

No further information provided so far.

Yesterday, SANA quoted a military source saying that two civilians were injured, and material damage occurred following an "Israeli aggression" on the Al-Qusayr region in the southwestern countryside of Homs. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the air force struck targets in Syria.