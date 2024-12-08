Israeli air raids reported following explosions in south Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, warplanes believed to be Israeli carried out airstrikes on the Khalkhalah airbase in southern Syria, security sources confirmed.

No precise details about the extent of the damage or casualties caused by the attack were immediately available, though eyewitnesses reported hearing two loud explosions, according to Reuters.

Earlier, the Israeli army stationed troops and armored vehicles in the demilitarized zone of the occupied Golan Heights following the armed factions’ takeover of Syrian capital, Damascus. The Israeli army confirmed it was reinforcing its presence in the region to "bolster defenses and prepare for different potential scenarios."

The Israeli army declared in a statement that parts of the occupied Golan Heights as closed military zones due to developments in Syria. Special restrictions have been imposed in agricultural areas near Merom Golan, Ein Zivan, and Buq’ata, allowing farmers limited access under military coordination.

The Israeli military also confirmed the deployment of forces within the UN-monitored buffer zone along the Syrian border and other key locations for defensive purposes. Reports indicate that Israeli tanks advanced about 15 meters into the demilitarized zone, firing four shells during the operation.

Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the army’s heightened state of readiness and commitment to monitoring the evolving situation in Syria, reiterating its preparedness for any scenario.