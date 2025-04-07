Iraq’s Unified Nineveh bloc demands Provincial Council dissolution

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Unified Nineveh bloc called for dissolving the Nineveh Provincial Council, citing persistent deadlock and accusing rival factions of obstructing governance in the province.

In an official statement, the bloc argued the council has “devolved into a venue for partisan conflict and political maneuvering,” rendering it ineffective in carrying out its responsibilities or providing public services.

The bloc specifically blamed the Future Nineveh alliance for “deliberately obstructing operations and fueling instability since the council’s formation,” accusing members of misusing public resources and prioritizing political agendas over provincial interests.

“The only way forward is the immediate dissolution of the council to end the dysfunction and restore governance,” the bloc asserted.

The demand follows intensified political infighting, including a disputed vote by Unified Nineveh to remove council chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud—a move rejected by Future Nineveh as “politically motivated.”

On March 19, the Iraqi Administrative Court postponed its ruling on the appeal concerning the legality of Nineveh Provincial Council Chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud's dismissal in order to hear additional arguments.