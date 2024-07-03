KDP suspends Nineveh Council membership, calls for Presidency dismissal

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced on Wednesday the continued suspension of its membership in the Nineveh Provincial Council.

The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc and member of the Nineveh Council, Ahmed Sheikh Kanaan Al-Kiki, said in a press conference, "We declare our solidarity with the Unified Nineveh Bloc, and we will continue to suspend our membership until our demands to dismiss the presidency of the Nineveh Provincial Council are met."

"Legal errors are being committed by the Provincial Council's head and his deputy. For this reason, we decided to continue suspending our membership until the Council's Presidency dismisses him, even though the Supreme Authority for Coordination between the Governorates confirmed the illegality of these procedures represented by collective changes of administrative units' heads in Nineveh," Al-Kiki added.

Earlier today, the Unified Nineveh Bloc, which suspended its membership in the Provincial Council in protest against the change of administrative units' heads, called for the dismissal of the Council's Presidency.

The Nineveh Governorate Council consists of 29 seats, divided between two main alliances: the Unified Nineveh Alliance (9 seats), including four seats for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Nineveh Future Alliance, including the Coordination Framework Forces and other parties (16 seats).