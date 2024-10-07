KDP lawmaker rejects armed political forces' attempt to change Nineveh’s political landscape

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Sherwan Al-Dubardani, a Member of Parliament from Nineveh, stressed that political entities with armed factions cannot impose a new political reality in the governorate through “coercive” tactics.

Al-Dubardani, a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP,) told Shafaq News Agency, "New political forces in Nineveh, which have only been around for two or three years, cannot reshape the political landscape by arm-twisting and imposing their will simply because they have armed factions."

He stressed that "the KDP firmly rejects this approach and calls for political consensus among all political parties in Nineveh, as the political process in the country cannot proceed without agreement."

In July, the Nineveh Provincial Council voted to make changes to the positions of heads of administrative units in the governorate. The vote, according to sources, was carried out by the Future Nineveh Alliance (16 seats), with the Unified Nineveh Alliance (nine seats.)

In response, the KDP and the "Unified Nineveh" bloc boycotted the council sessions for about three months.

The KDP described the move as a "circumvention of the law and political agreements."