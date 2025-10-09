Nineveh Council warns candidates against misuse of public resources

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Some candidates and political parties are exploiting state resources to influence voters ahead of Iraq’s November elections, a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, Mahmoud al-Khalaf, warned on Thursday.

“Certain political groups are interfering with electricity, water, and road services by redirecting them to agricultural areas and specific associations to gain electoral support,” al-Khalaf told Shafaq News, adding that the council had passed a resolution two months ago prohibiting the use of public funds or state institutions for campaign purposes, and instructed the governor to ensure its implementation across all departments.

Al-Khalaf urged government officials to resist political pressure and operate strictly within legal frameworks, emphasizing that the council would not tolerate any misuse of public projects for electoral advantage.

Nineveh, in northern Iraq along the Syrian border, has 2.1 million registered voters. The province’s population is predominantly Sunni Arab, with notable Yazidi, Christian, Shabak, and Kurdish communities. It holds 34 parliamentary seats, including eight reserved for women under Iraq’s gender quota system.